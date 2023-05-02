Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $14.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.85.

WTW opened at $233.24 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

