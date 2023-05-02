Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

APA opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35. APA has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in APA by 50.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

