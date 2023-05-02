Cormark Comments on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 47.00%. The firm had revenue of C$15.40 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MFC. CSFB upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.50.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$20.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.79.

In related news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,332,005.00. In related news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,332,005.00. Also, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$990,607.72. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

