Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Lifted by Analyst

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.32). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.93. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 69.63% and a negative net margin of 277.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

TSVT opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,909,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 2seventy bio by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,582,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,355,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 598,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

