Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Cfra increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.67.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$95.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$60.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.10.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.