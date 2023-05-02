Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $198.68 on Monday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $205.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day moving average of $162.12.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Wingstop by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

