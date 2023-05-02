Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Bloom Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Bloom Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

BE stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $147,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

