Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Decreased by Analyst

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $63.66 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

