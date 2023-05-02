Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Issued By Zacks Research

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.22). The consensus estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.48) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.88) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.76) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $99.79 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09.

In other news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $4,921,680.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $480,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,321.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after buying an additional 335,724 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after buying an additional 1,007,468 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $45,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

