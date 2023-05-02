Analysts Offer Predictions for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 9,468 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $108,029.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 271,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,783 shares of company stock worth $1,565,785. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

