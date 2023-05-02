Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nayax Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nayax in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nayax’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 32.86% and a negative net margin of 21.63%.

Nayax Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

NYAX stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Nayax has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nayax by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Nayax in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nayax

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.