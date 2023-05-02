Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nayax Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nayax in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nayax’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 32.86% and a negative net margin of 21.63%.

Nayax Stock Performance

NYAX stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Nayax has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nayax by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Nayax in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

