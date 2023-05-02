Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,949,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,474,000 after acquiring an additional 951,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $406,195,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,346,000 after buying an additional 190,339 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

