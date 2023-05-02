Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.3 %

MUSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

MUSA stock opened at $276.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.05. Murphy USA has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $323.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

