Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $70.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.