Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Decreased by Analyst

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $70.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.