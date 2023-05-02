Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.04 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

