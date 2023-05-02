Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Reduced by Analyst

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $834.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 101,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,314,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Axle & Manufacturing

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

