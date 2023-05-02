Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chuy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Chuy’s Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHUY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of CHUY opened at $34.98 on Monday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 622.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 273.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

