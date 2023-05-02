Analysts Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target at $25.16

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ZIM opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 87.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $6.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 151.48%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.74%.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

