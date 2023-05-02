Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target at $10.86

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

