Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target at $10.86

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.86.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.44.
Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.