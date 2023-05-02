Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $270.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $246.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.70. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $160.29 and a 12-month high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,366,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

