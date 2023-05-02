Analysts Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) PT at $56.00

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE CRC opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. California Resources has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $51.46.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.65 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,487,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,029,000 after buying an additional 1,915,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after purchasing an additional 576,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 331,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,192,000.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

