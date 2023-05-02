Analysts Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target at $17.05

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.05.

SCPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SciPlay by 26.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 80,809 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in SciPlay by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in SciPlay by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SciPlay by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

