Analysts Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target at $17.05

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.05.
SCPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at SciPlay
In other news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $18.17.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SciPlay
SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.
