Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$19.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.53 and a 52-week high of C$20.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$203.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.20 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2988605 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

