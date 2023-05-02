Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives $144.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.71.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CFRUY opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $17.03.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

