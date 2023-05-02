Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $15.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $554.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.78. Alector has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 52.10% and a negative net margin of 99.77%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,564 shares of company stock valued at $180,802. Company insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alector by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 331,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 148,924 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Alector by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 371,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,664,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

