Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $46.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVST. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Envista Stock Down 0.2 %

NVST opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Envista has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Envista by 705.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 419.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Envista by 225.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

