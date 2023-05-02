Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $55.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $657,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 71.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

NYSE:KTB opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

