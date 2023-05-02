Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $97.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

