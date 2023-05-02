HF Sinclair (DINO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $81,253,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.