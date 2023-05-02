Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2023 guidance at 0-$2.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.00-$2.00 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 68.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

