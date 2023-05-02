Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

