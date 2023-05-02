Xylem (XYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY23 guidance at $3.00 to $3.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.00-$3.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xylem Stock Up 0.6 %

Xylem stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. Xylem has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

