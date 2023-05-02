WestRock (WRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect WestRock to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. WestRock’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in WestRock by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in WestRock by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

