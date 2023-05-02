EOG Resources (EOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.