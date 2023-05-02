Galapagos (GLPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.09). Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.08 million. On average, analysts expect Galapagos to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLPG opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,512,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,326,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

