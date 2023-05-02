LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.45-$2.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.45-2.65 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $79.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.