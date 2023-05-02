Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.79 million. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 146,945 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

