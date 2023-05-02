BorgWarner (BWA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect BorgWarner to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. BorgWarner has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.50-$5.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $4.50-$5.00 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWA opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

In other news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,385.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in BorgWarner by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

