Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $301.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $304.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,801,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

