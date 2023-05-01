Biltmore Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD opened at $295.75 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $296.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.55. The firm has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

