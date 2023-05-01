FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.