Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $114,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $203.03 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $265.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

