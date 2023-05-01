12,377 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.06 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.