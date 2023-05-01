Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,219 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

AMAT opened at $113.03 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average of $107.80. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

