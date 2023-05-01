Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,898,000 after purchasing an additional 942,525 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4,065.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 605,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,793,000 after acquiring an additional 406,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 2.8 %

GPN stock opened at $112.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.02.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.