IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,028,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $204.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.37 and its 200 day moving average is $209.27. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

