Condor Capital Management Has $947,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Condor Capital Management cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.4 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $109.82 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.62.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

