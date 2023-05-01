Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,654 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,537 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $109.82 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.