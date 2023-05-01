Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 711,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.3 %

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.32.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $320.39 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.35 and a 200 day moving average of $314.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

