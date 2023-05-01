HF Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after buying an additional 155,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after buying an additional 309,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,868,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.82. The company has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

